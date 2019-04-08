Arsenal Transfer News: Winger target reveals Gunners transfer talk "is very nice"

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 135 // 08 Apr 2019, 13:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery will be looking to add some new faces in the upcoming transfer window

What is the story?

Arsenal summer transfer target and Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has admitted that it is indeed "very nice" to be linked with the Gunners.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League points table, with the Gunners gathering 63 points from 32 games. The north London outfit will be looking to finish in the top four which will enable them to qualify for the Champions League next season.

On the other hand, Fraser's side are in 13th position with 38 points from 32 games. After the departure of Alexis Sanchez, the Gunners are still without a proper left-winger. Unai Emery has tried his luck with Alex Iwobi in that position but he has so far failed to convince the manager.

Arsenal will definitely look to bring in an orthodox left-winger in the upcoming summer transfer window and Fraser is on the Gunners' radar. The 25-year-old has played 33 matches for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, scoring 6 goals and setting up 10 more.

Heart of the Matter...

In an interview, Fraser was quoted as saying,

“I’m not going to lie, it’s very nice. It means you are are doing something right. They are a huge club, a massive club. When you see your name thrown around you always think to yourself that you are a Bournemouth player and you try to do well. I’m not going to lie, you do feel good, especially when it’s a massive club.”

When asked if he will alter his playing style in order to impress the likes of Arsenal, Fraser replied:

“No, not really. If you think like that I’ll probably have one [a bad game] at the weekend, my passing will be miles off. I will just keep doing what I am doing, try to enjoy myself and try to win the game for my team. What will be, will be".

What is next?

Arsenal, who lost 1-0 to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, will host Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Advertisement