Arsenal Transfer News: Yannick Carrasco responds to Gunners links

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
641   //    13 Jun 2019, 19:08 IST

Belgium v France: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Belgium v France: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco has admitted that he wants to leave his current club Dalian Yifang, but the former Atletico Madrid winger refused reveal which club he will be joining this summer.

In case you didn't know...

The Belgian winger joined Atletico Madrid from AS Monaco in 2015 and played a pivotal role in his debut season in Spain as he scored Los Rojiblancos' 79th-minute equaliser in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

As a result, Carrasco became the first Belgian to score in a European Cup final, but he ended up on the losing side as Real Madrid defeated their bitter rivals on penalties. Carrasco made a shocking move to Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang in February 2018. Despite his absence from European football, the attacker continues to be a part of the Belgium national team.

On the other hand, Arsenal endured a difficult end to their 2018-19 campaign as they lost 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final. The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League and will not be featuring in the Champions League next season.

Unai Emery is desperate to bring in reinforcements this summer, despite having financial restrictions, and the Gunners have been linked with signing Carrasco.

The heart of the matter

Carrasco has addressed the rumours of a possible move away from the Chinese Super League, claiming that it depends on the president of his current club.

Speaking in an interview, Carrasco said:

“The whole world knows that I want to return to Europe. Now, it depends on the president and I hope he finds a solution.”

When asked about Arsenal, he replied:

"I can't speak about the club. Now I am not the one who chooses, but my president. He decides if he lets me go or not, but I hope I can come back."

What's next?

Arsenal will face Newcastle United in their first Premier League fixture of the 2019-20 campaign on 11th August.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Yannick Carrasco Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News
Contact Us