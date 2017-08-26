Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Benzema emerges as a surprise target, Gibbs fee agreed and more

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 26 Aug 2017, 17:44 IST

Benzema emerges as a surprise target

Arsenal to make a late bid for Benzema

Arsenal have now turned their attention to Real Madrid's Karim Benzema should Alexis Sanchez leave. This is not the first time Benzema has been linked with a move to the Gunners. Last season, the player posted a picture on his social media account stating he was happy at Spain to ward off all the buzz.

According to reports, the La Liga champions are looking to offload players before they sign someone. Cristiano Ronaldo's exit seems highly unlikely and Gareth Bale's exit is also not on the cards.

However, Zidane would sell the French international if a team bids £92 million for the forward. And the Gunners have identified the 29-year old as a replacement should their star, Sanchez leave for Manchester City.

Mustafi set to leave

Arsenal are willing to let Mustafi leave

Inter Milan are closing on a surprise move for Shkodran Mustafi, with Arsenal believed to be open to a deal, according to Sky in Italy. The Nerazzurri, who have also been linked with Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, are keen to bring a defender to the San Siro on loan.

It is understood the the Serie A heavyweights can only sign either Mustafi or Mangala, though, not both.

Juventus are also interested in signing the 25-year old. Mustafi impressed after moving to north London at the start of last season but he suffered a lack of form in the second half of the campaign.

The Gunners now want to recoup the money they paid for the defender and open to offers before the summer transfer window slams shuts.

Watford agree Gibbs fee

Arsenal and Watford have agreed a fee for Gibbs

Watford have agreed a fee with Arsenal for defender Kieran Gibbs, according to Sky sources.

However, Sky Sports News understands there is still plenty of work to do, with the player yet to agree personal terms.

Gibbs is understood to be keen to play under Marco Silva at Vicarage Road. The 27-year-old, capped 10 times by England, has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

Wenger had recently said that he needs to offload some players before the club can add new signings. The Gunners have a 31-member squad for now and Wenger believes that the number is too big at the moment and the club cannot add players just for the sake of it.