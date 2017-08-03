Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Dortmund reject bid for Dembele, Wenger meets with Sanchez and more

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 03 Aug 2017, 21:07 IST

Dortmund refuse to sell their wonderkid

Bid for Ousmane Dembele rejected

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal have seen a bid for Ousmane Dembele being turned down by Dortmund.

Arsenal are not the only club chasing the 20-year-old. Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been tracking the player.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have made it clear that Dembele is not for sale and they have him in their plans for the next season.

The player moved to Dortmund just last season and had an outstanding first year. This alerted many top clubs in Europe to his talent.

If reports are to be believed, Dortmund have told Arsenal to pay a massive £90m for Dembele which is probably just another way of saying back off.

Arsenal already broke their transfer record when they signed Alexandre Lacazette last month and it is unlikely they will do so again.

Arsenal will not move for Jean Seri until Nice CL future is sorted

Arsenal have cooled their interest in Seri for the time being

It is believed that Arsenal have, for the time being, cooled their interest in Nice's Jean Michael Seri. The Gunners will not make a bid for the player until Nice's Champions League future is sorted.

Nice are currently playing in the Champions League qualifiers and will be looking to progress to the main draw. Seri, meanwhile, has a big role to play in that. The player provided two assists, helping his side comfortably beat Ajax 3-0 earlier this week.

Arsenal heavily scouted Seri last season and are ready to go head-to-head with Tottenham to secure his signature.

However, if Nice reach the Champions League, the 26-year-old could decide to stay in France as Arsenal will not be a part of the elite European competition this season.

Wenger tells Sanchez he won't be allowed to leave this summer

Sanchez returned to training this week

Alexis Sanchez returned to training yesterday where he was told that he would not be allowed to join Manchester City or Chelsea this summer.

The Chilean international has only 12 months left on his contract and a move away from the Emirates has been on the cards since the start of the summer.

It is believed that after the 28-year-old reported to training, Wenger had a meeting with him in which he told the Chilean international that he would not be sold to a direct rival.

It is also reported that Wenger is open to letting him go for around £50m, but only to a club abroad.

PSG and Bayern were the other clubs interested. Bayern though ended their interest and with PSG close to signing Neymar for a world record fee, it is unlikely that they would come for Sanchez.