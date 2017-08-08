Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Ian Wright wants Diego Costa at Arsenal, PSG back in race for Sanchez and more

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 08 Aug 2017, 20:19 IST

Would Wenger want Costa on his team?

Arsenal legend wants Costa at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has stated that he would like to see Diego Costa play for Arsenal. The 28-year-old Costa is free to leave Chelsea after falling out with manager Antonio Conte.

Costa expressed his desire earlier to return to Atletico Madrid, but he won't be able to play for them until January as the club are serving a transfer ban. Meanwhile, AC Milan are yet to make a formal offer for the player.

"To be honest, as fanciful and unlikely as it may be, I'd also like to see Arsenal at least dipping their toe in the water for Diego Costa as well. For all the talk of him going back to Spain, nothing's been done yet, so at least ask the question. Because despite all his antics, he is also a brilliant, proven Premier League goalscorer," said Wright.

Sanchez to PSG on the cards?

Could Sanchez still move to PSG?

After securing a world record move for Neymar last week, Paris Saint-Germain look to be back in the race for Alexis Sanchez.

Reports claim that the French giants are ready to offer £50m for the Chile international. It is also believed that Neymar and Dani Alves have tempted Sanchez to join them at PSG.

Wenger would rather lose Sanchez for free next year than sell him now, reiterating the fact that the player is not for sale.

Reports also claim that talks between PSG and Sanchez's agent have "intensified" in the last couple of days.

Wenger rejects Lemina

Wenger wasn't keen on bringing him on board

Arsene Wenger has once again proved that he, and only he, is in charge of Arsenal's transfer policy.

The Frenchman rejected the opportunity to sign Mario Lemina from Juventus in the early part of the transfer window.

The Gunners, last season, identified the midfielder as a possible target, but he is now set to join Southampton. Dick Law, the club's transfer negotiator too had expressed interest in bringing him to England.

But Wenger didn't seem interested and made other signings including Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac.

Chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, meanwhile, had plans of appointing a director of football to influence the club's transfer policy, however, Wenger rejected that idea straightaway as he did not want to give up his authority in that area.