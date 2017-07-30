Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Perez off to Spain, update on Giroud and more

All Arsenal-related transfer news and rumours.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 30 Jul 2017, 19:14 IST

Perez had a difficult season at Arsenal last year

Arsenal receive bid for Lucas Perez

Lucas Perez's agent has confirmed that Deportivo La Coruna have placed a bid for the 28-year old according to the Mirror.

Arsene Wenger said back in May that though he doesn't want the player to leave, he will not stand in Perez's way if he wants to.

The ex-Dynamo Kiev striker was set to leave before the Gunners signed Alexandre Lacazette, for a club record fee, who then took the number 9 jersey from the Spanish international.

Perez's agent told Press Association Sport: "We have talked to everyone. Arsenal know we want to go, that there are no opportunities here, and within a year there is a World Cup. Deportivo made an offer a week ago. It is a permanent deal."

Everton step up their interest in Giroud

Giroud's future hangs in air as of now

It is believed that Ronald Koeman will step up his interest in Oliver Giroud this week. The Frenchman is the number one target on the Dutchman's list, according to the Mirror.

The Everton manager wants an answer by this week whether Arsenal would allow him to leave the club in a £25m deal. Meanwhile, the French international is still waiting to decide on his future as he wants to come to a conclusion regarding the play-time he will get at the Emirates.

With the arrival of Lacazette, the Frenchman's future is unsorted as things stand for now.

Everton have already spent around £100m on new players this summer so far. And Koeman is not done yet.

He has said that he expects three new faces before the start of the next season. Those three players on his short list are- Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oliver Giroud and Leighton Baines.

Hellas Verona contact Arsenal for Carl Jenkinson

Arsenal are willing to let Jenkinson leave this summer

The Express claims that Arsenal are willing to let defender, Carl Jenkinson leave the club this summer and Hellas Verona have contacted the Gunners regarding the same.

The 25-year old played just five times in all competitions last season and a move to Italy looks on the card. Bolton and Swansea were also linked with the right-back in the past.

Hellas Verona finished second in the Serie B last season and secured promotion to the Serie A. They are now looking to boost their defence and have turned their attention to Jenkinson.

Also Read: There's no development - Wenger tells Sanchez to respect his Arsenal contract