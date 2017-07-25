Arsenal Transfer Roundup: PSG remain confident of signing Sanchez and more

All the transfer actions regarding Arsenal.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 25 Jul 2017, 20:08 IST

PSG remain confident of landing the Chile international

PSG raise bid for Sanchez

The Sanchez saga has been going around for quite some time now. According to Metro, Paris-Saint German have raised their bid to £44m for the Chilean.

The French giants had last week bid £35m for the Arsenal star. Wenger turned it down and publically stated that he is not for sale.

Sanchez has however not said anything regarding his future at Arsenal, except that it is 'now up to Arsenal'. He also mentioned the fact that he would like to play in the Champions League and has always dreamt of winning it once.

On the other hand, Wenger already has the Chilean in his plans for the next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have not backed out from the race as well. However, PSG believe that a £44m offer should be enough to seal the deal.

Riyad Mahrez wanted to move to Arsenal last year

Mahresz remains keen on a move to Arsenal

Mahrez is still keen on a move to the Emirates, and Metro claim that he wanted to move to Arsenal last year as well and would have cost the Gunners £35m, but Wenger did not make a bid.

Leicester are now asking for £50m for the Algeria international. It is believed that the 26-year old is on Wenger's list but Arsenal are also monitoring the situation of Lemar of Monaco.

Mahrez is currently on a pre-season with the Foxes and Wes Morgan said: "Everyone knows about Riyad Mahrez. We've seen what a difference he can make. He's got the key to unlock defences. I think you can see on the pitch that he's not slacking. He's putting in a shift for the boys. He's a Leicester player and that's all I can say."

Roma had made a bid of £30m for Mahrez but it got rejected.

Arsenal closing in on Lemar

Arsenal edging closer to Lemar

According to Metro, Arsenal are closing in on Monaco's Thomas Lemar. The Gunners have already seen two bids rejected by the French champions, who were initially holding out £80m for their 21-year old.

It is now believed that Arsenal are now closing in on a £45m deal for Lemar. It is claimed that the deal will be finalised before Monaco meet PSG in the Trophee des Champion.

Lemar is Wenger's top priority this summer with Mahrez being a backup.

Lemar can be a good addition for the Gunners. He is capable of playing on the left flank as well as an advanced central midfielder.

Fetching more content...