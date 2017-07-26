Arsenal transfer roundup: Thomas Lemar deal close, Gunners interested in Benzema and Jean Seri and more

All the transfer updates involving the Gunners.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 26 Jul 2017, 17:05 IST

The Thomas Lemar transfer saga continues

Gunners on the verge of finalizing Thomas Lemar deal

Arsenal, who are in a bind with two of their wingers, namely Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain wanting moves away from the Emirates, are now close to securing reinforcements. The Sun reports that Arsenal are closing in on Thomas Lemar. The deal is reportedly going to cost the Gunners £45m.

Monaco, who have lost several players this season, had earlier rebuffed two of the Gunners' offers and insisted that the 21-year-old Frenchman was not for sale. However, the relentlessness of Arsenal seems to have finally paid off as the Ligue 1 champions are now willing to sell their star winger.

Arsenal want Seri from Nice

Jean Seri in action against Napoli

According to L'Equipe, Arsenal are considering a move for 26-year-old OGC Nice midfielder. Jean Seri who was one of Nice's most influential figures in the 2016/17 campaign where they finished third. The Ivorian central midfielder had been heavily linked with a move to AS Roma. A deal looked almost set to be completed until it broke down recently.

Arsenal are not, however, the only side interested in securing the services of the Ivorian international. Swansea had previously had a bid of £17m rejected by Nice. The Gunners' arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly keeping tabs on Seri.

Arsenal and Liverpool keeping an eye out for Benzema

The Mbappe deal could severely upset the BBC partnership

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that the two Premier League rivals are keeping a keen eye on Karim Benzema's situation at Real Madrid. The Gunners and the Merseysiders are willing to bring the French international to the Premier League should Real Madrid decide to sell him. There are also reports that Benzema could end up being included in a swap deal for Kylian Mbappe.

Stoke City holding talks with Ox's agents

Ox is unhappy at Arsenal and wants out

Stoke City have emerged as the frontrunners for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's signature and are, according to The Sun, in talks with the 23-year-old's agents. With the English international unhappy at the Emirates and only 12 months left on his contract, the Gunners run the risk of letting him leave for free next summer.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked but Stoke seem more determined than the others to seal the deal.

Unhappy Lucas Perez wants out, with three potential suitors in the mix

Arsenal fans feel that Lucas Perez has been underutilized by Arsene Wenger

Lucas Perez, who recently said he feels betrayed after being stripped of the no.9 shirt, wants out of the Emirates. Perez is the subject of interest from his former and hometown club Deportivo La Coruna and The Sun reports that Arsenal have received a bid of £9m for the 28-year-old striker.

Bayer Leverkusen, who sold Chicharito to West Ham, and Marseille are also interested in offering the Spaniard a way out of England.