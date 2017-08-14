Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Everton target Welbeck, Wenger gives up Lemar chase and more

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 14 Aug 2017, 18:32 IST

Danny Welbeck scored for Arsenal in their opening fixture against Leicester

Ronald Koeman wants Danny Welbeck at Everton

After Olivier Giroud dismissed reports of his exit and vowed to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal, Everton manager Ronald Koeman has now switched his focus to signing Danny Welbeck, according to Daily Star.

Welbeck has not featured in more than 25 games for Arsenal in any of the three seasons after arriving from Manchester United for £16m. With Lacazette added to their ranks, Welbeck will find it difficult to have a steady run of games this season.

Koeman has long been an admirer of Welbeck. If the deal goes through, the striker will reunite with former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney at Goodison Park.

Gunners no longer in pursuit of Thomas Lemar

Lemar looks set to stay at AS Monaco

According to Daily Mail, Arsene Wenger is now resigned to the fact that his side will not be able to complete the signing of Thomas Lemar this summer. The Gunners have had all their bids for the Frenchman rejected as the clubs remain miles apart in their valuation of the winger.

With only two and a half weeks to go before the transfer window closes, Wenger will want to get rid of the fringe players and ease up the club's wage expenditure.

Lemar was the only player Arsenal were actively pursuing and now that they've decided to call it a day, it would be wise to conclude that it is also the end of Arsenal's summer spending activities.

Newcastle want Jack Wilshere

Wilshere is surplus to requirements at the Emirates

Rafa Benitez, who is frustrated with Newcastle's lack of transfer activity this summer, is an admirer of Arsenal reject Jack Wilshere and is willing to bring him to St. James' Park.

Wilshere, who is back at the Emirates following a loan spell at Bournemouth, wasn't included in the Arsenal squad that won their first Premier League match of the season beating Leicester 4-3. The 25-year-old wants to play with the U-23s in a bid to impress Wenger and regain his place in the squad.

But Wilshere will be offered first-team action if he decides to move to Newcastle United and he will find that difficult to walk away from.

Lucas Perez's future still uncertain

Lucas Perez is frustrated at the lack of game time on offer at Arsenal

The question of whether or not Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal this summer remains unanswered.

Rodrigo Fernandez, who represents Perez, told Sky Sports, "I think the £10.9m that Deportivo have offered is a great deal. Deportivo received £12.7m when they sold him to them last summer."

"They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached."