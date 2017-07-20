Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Wenger wants Real Madrid striker to replace Sanchez, update on Giroud and more

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 20 Jul 2017, 20:05 IST

Everton want Giroud to replace Lukaku

Everton confident of landing Giroud

According to The Telegraph, Everton's hopes of signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal received a huge boost as news emerged that Dortmund would not be selling Aubameyang this summer. There were claims that Dortmund would replace Aubameyang with Giroud, but that deal seems to be off with the Gabon striker staying put in Germany.

With the German club out of the race for the French international, Everton seem to have the upper hand. Giroud was pushed down the pecking order at Arsenal with the arrival of Lacazette. West Ham and Marseille were both initially interested in the 30-year-old, with the former giving up the chase and the latter yet to make an offer.

Giroud has admitted that he could leave the FA Cup-holders this season. "It (leaving) is an option to be honest with you. I'm here in pre-season, I wanted to travel. Some people asked me if I am going to travel or not and of course, I am an Arsenal player and for the moment I am here so I just want to prepare well for the season and we will see later," Giroud said in Sydney last week.

Is Karim Benzema Alexis Sanchez's replacement?

Arsenal are scouting Benzema

According to Daily Star, Arsenal want Benzema to replace Sanchez should the Chilean leave Arsenal. Spanish outlet, Don Balon claims that Wenger will go all out for Benzema if Sanchez leaves.

This is not the first time the Frenchman has been linked with Arsenal. He was linked with the Gunners in the last couple of seasons, however, the French striker made it clear then that he was not going to leave Real Madrid.

Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the Gunners this summer with Manchester City and PSG looking to sign the Chile international.

However, Wenger has made it clear that Sanchez is not for sale. "The decision has been made and we will stick to that. The decision is not to sell."

£20m+add-ons for Jack Wilshere

Wilshere is trying his best to get fit again after fracturing his left leg in April

According to Daily Star, West Ham have been told by the Gunners to cough up £20m+add-ons if they want to sign Jack Wilshere.

The Hammers are keen on securing the 25-year-old's signature. Earlier in the week, Sampordia also tried to get the England international by offering £6m+£1.5m as add-ons, but Arsenal rejected the bid.

Earlier in the summer, Arsenal made no effort to offer Wilshere a new contract with West Ham seeing this as the perfect opportunity to snap him up.