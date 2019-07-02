Arsenal Transfer Rumours: Gunners interested in signing Yacine Brahimi

Yacine Brahimi - Algeria international

What is the story?

According to the report via Sky Sports, Arsenal are keen on signing Algerian international Yacine Brahimi.

With Arsenal keeping their eyes on various attacking options this summer, Brahimi could be a smart buy for the Gunners.

Brahimi, who played his last season for Porto FC, could sign for free as his contract with the Portuguese side expired on 30th June 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Despite starting well with a bunch of new players in the line-up last season, Unai Emery and Co. failed to maintain that velocity till the end of the season.

They not only wasted their chances for qualifying next season's Champions League, but also faced a 4-1 defeat in the final of the UEFA Europa League against London rivals, Chelsea FC.

The Emirates faithful has already seen superstars like Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Stephan Lichtsteiner move on from the club at the end of last season.

Due to some funding issues, Arsenal may not be splashing huge sums in the summer transfer window.

Though they haven't made any signing so far, there are several things that need to be addressed this summer.

The heart of the matter

Report from Sky Sports has claimed that Arsenal are in talks with Yacine Brahimi over a potential move to the Emirates this summer.

With Brahimi's contract with Porto running out on 30th June, the 29-year-old is looking for a new club. Arsenal have now emerged as favourites to sign the African superstar.

Last season, for Porto, Brahimi scored 13 goals from 49 appearances across all competitions and endured the best goalscoring campaign of his career.

Brahimi joined the Portuguese side in 2014 from Granada. During his five year spell at Porto, he clinched up 53 goals in 209 matches.

What is next?

However, Arsenal have shown interest in signing Yacine Brahimi. It's expected that personal terms for the deal are yet to be agreed between the club and the player.