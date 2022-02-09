Arsenal troll rivals Tottenham with cheeky ‘empty trophy cabinet’ message via online shop

Arsenal trolled their city rivals Tottenham Hotspur over their lack of success with a cheeky message on their official online club store. Any attempt to navigate the site without including items in the final checkout cart will reveal this message:

"Your basket is as empty as Tottenham's trophy cabinet."

This is a direct jab at Tottenham's lack of trophies in recent years, with their last trophy coming when they lifted the League Cup in 2008.

However, an official statement from the Gunners revealed that the message did not get the requisite approval and will be taken down from the website soon.

"This was posted to the site in error without appropriate checks and approvals and is being removed as quickly as possible."

Both clubs share a deep rivalry owing to their geographic proximity in north London. However, the Gunners have historically been the more successful side, as well as in recent years compared to Spurs who have flattered to deceive.

While the Gunners might be without a league title in 18 years, they have enjoyed success in the FA Cup in recent years. Their 2020 triumph took them to 14 overall, making them the most successful side in the history of football's oldest club competition.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have been without a league title since 1961, while they last won the FA Cup 31 years ago.

Arsenal and Tottenham could be in a direct battle for a top four finish

The north London rivals are seeking a return to the top four

Arsenal's hopes for a trophy this season have already been extinguished and a potential top four finish represents their only aspirations.

Tottenham are still in contention for the FA Cup, where they face Middlesbrough in the fifth round. But they will have their sights set on making a return to the UEFA Champions League after missing out last term.

While Arsenal's January transfer activities left a lot to be desired, Tottenham recruited smartly, with Antonio Conte making some shrewd additions to his team.

The two north London rivals are currently level on points in the Premier League table, although Spurs have a game in hand. The duo, alongside Manchester United and West Ham, could be involved in a tight battle until the end to decide the final occupant of the top four.

Arsenal and Tottenham are due to clash in a rescheduled league game and the result of that match could go a long way in deciding the top four race.

Edited by Aditya Singh