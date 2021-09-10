Arsenal Tula vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22 

Arsenal and CSKA Moscow will battle for three points on matchday seven of the Russian Premier League on Sunday.

The game will mark both sides' return to competitive action following a two-week hiatus due to the international break.

Arsenal Tula come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Akhmat Grozny at the end of August. Igor Konovalov scored an injury time winner to give the hosts all three points. Mohamed Konate had given Tula the lead which was later canceled out by Danil Stepanov.

CSKA Moscow suffered a 2-1 defeat to city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow in a club friendly during the break. Before that, they suffered a harrowing 1-0 defeat to defending champions and title rivals Zenit away from home.

Friendly game. #CSKA v Lokomotiv — 1:2, Red-Blues suffered defeat in the friendly game without internationals https://t.co/GlaHTudhcB pic.twitter.com/zao1nlNRqx — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) September 5, 2021

That defeat left the capital side in seventh place with nine points garnered from six matches. Arsenal Tula are second from bottom and have just four points from six games.

Arsenal Tula vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

CSKA Moscow have 12 wins from their last 17 games against Arsenal Tula while the hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Vadim Karpov and Mario Fernandes scored second-half goals to help CSKA secure a 2-1 comeback victory.

The home side have registered just one win in the league this season. CSKA have won three and lost three of their six league fixtures.

Arsenal Tula form guide: L-D-L-W-L

CSKA Moscow form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Arsenal Tula vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Arsenal Tula

Igor Gorbatenko is the only injury concern for the home side. There are no suspension worries for Arsenal Tula to worry about.

Injury: Igor Gorbatenko

Suspension: None

💪🏻Саша Петкович и Веско Стешевич приступили к работе в качестве помощников Миодрага Божовича. pic.twitter.com/I5FFuIh7Zr — ПФК «Арсенал» Тула (@pfc_arsenal) September 10, 2021

CSKA Moscow

Four players have been sidelined through injuries. Bruno Fuchs (hamstring), Hordur Magnusson (achilles), Cedric Gogoua and Mario Fernandes (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Bruno Fuchs, Hordur Magnusson, Cedric Gogoua, Mario Fernandes

Suspension: None

Arsenal Tula vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Arsenal Tula Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anton Kochenkov (GK); Ivan Novoseltsev, Goergi Kostadinov, Uros Radakovic, Danil Stepanov; Goran Causic, Georgi Kostadinov; Kirill Panchenko; Danill Khlusevich, Sergey Tkachev; Evgeni Lutsenko

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Igor Akinfeev (GK); Jaka Bijol, Viktor Vasin, Igor Diveyev; Ivan Oblyyakov, Alan Dzagoev, Maksim Mukhin, Emil Bohinen; Chidera Euke, Fedor Chalov, Anton Zabolotnyi

Arsenal Tula vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Despite their inconsistencies this season, CSKA Moscow are still favorites to pick up three points against an Arsenal Tula that have been simply poor this term.

The visitors have too much firepower for Miodrag Bozovic's side and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory.



Prediction: Arsenal Tula 0-2 CSKA Moscow

