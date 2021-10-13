Arsenal Tula vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

An interesting Russian Premier League fixture awaits as Zenit Saint Petersburg visit struggling Arsenal Tula this Saturday.

The visitors suffered a setback last weekend as they went down 2-1 to FC Sochi. It was Zenit's first loss of the season. Nevertheless, they retain pole position ahead of their trip to Arsenal Tula.

The hosts are languishing 14th in the table and need an immediate change in fortunes if they are to avoid the drop.

Arsenal Tula vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head

Zenit enjoy a superior record in this fixture, having won eight out of the 14 clashes against Arsenal Tula.

The last time these two clubs met each other was earlier in the year in the round of 32 in the Russian Cup. Surprisingly, Zenit lost that tie by a 2-1 scoreline.

The recent record favors the visitors, who got off to a blistering start this season. Their first loss of the campaign was last weekend's encounter.

Zenit Form Guide: L-W-W-W-D

Arsenal Tula Form Guide: D-L-W-D-L

Arsenal Tula vs Zenit St. Petersburg Team News

Arsenal Tula

Igor Smolnikov's participation is in doubt following a calf muscle injury he picked up in their last game.

Doubtful: Igor Smolnikov

Suspended: None

Zenit

Sardar Azmoun is set to miss the game following the red card he picked up in the match against FC Sochi.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sardar Azmoun

Arsenal Tula vs Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI

Arsenal Tula Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Anton Kochenkov; Robert Bauer, Artem Sokol, Taras Burlak; Valeri Gromyko, Kings Kangwa, Georgi Kostadinov, Alesander Tudorie, Daniil Lesovoy, Mikhail Levashov, Evans Kangwa

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stanislav Kritsyuk, Aleksey Sutormin, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Andrie Mostvoy, Aleksandr Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Malcolm, Artem Dzyuba

Arsenal Tula vs Zenit St. Petersburg Prediction

Zenit will go into this game as overwhelming favorites. They will aim to wrap up a victory at home and regain their lost form.

Arsenal Tula are struggling for form. With one-third of the season already done, they have a lot to do if they hope to play first-division football next season.

Zenit's defeat to FC Sochi provided hope to others aiming to be title contenders, as the table-toppers have not looked vulnerable until last weekend. Arsenal Tula find themselves in a decent position to take hold of this advantage while Zenit's confidence is dented.

Nevertheless, Zenit remain odds-on favorites to clinch the tie.

Prediction: Arsenal Tula 1-3 Zenit St. Petersburg

