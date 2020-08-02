Arsenal urged to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

Arsenal have finished their season with the FA Cup triumph and are now looking to bolster their squad. The Gunners have been linked with a lot of starts but Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes they should be signing Jack Grealish at all costs.

Talking to ESPN FC, Hislop explained that Arsenal are the perfect club for the Aston Villa star and the midfielder is the perfect player for Arsenal to sign. He believes that both will be solving their problems with this transfer.

Hislop explains that Grealish cannot join any of the other Big 6 sides as Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City do not need a player like him.

“You look at the Premier League table and you wonder where does Jack Grealish fit it? I don’t think he gets into the starting line ups of the top two. Because of Bruno Fernandes and Pogba, I don’t think he gets in Manchester United. Chelsea are overloaded in that position. Outside of that you’re thinking either Spurs or Arsenal.” Maybe Spurs have that need, they haven’t filled since [Christian] Eriksen left.

Hislop believes that Arsenal need a playmaker in the squad now with Mesut Ozil isolated by Mikel Arteta. The manager has reportedly decided not to use the German anymore as he does not suit his system at Arsenal.

Certainly, Mesut Ozil is surplus to requirements despite still being on the books. You see him as being a more natural fit or replacement for Ozil’s position so it makes an awful lot of sense for a club like Arsenal and for Jack Grealish where if we’re talking about Premier League clubs I’m not sure he’s got that many options.”

Jack Grealish's future at Aston Villa

Jack Grealish's future at Aston Villa is in the balance. He has not made a decision on where he will be playing next season but media reports suggest he will be leaving Villa Park.

Reports suggest Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing the Villa star. The reports suggest that Aston Villa are looking for at least £80 million for the midfielder.