Arsenal v Bournemouth Match Prediction - Premier League Predictions and more

Arsenal welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates on Sunday as they hope to replicate their European form on the domestic stage and claim a larger stake on the top four spots.

The Gunners thrashed Standard Liege in the Europa League this Thursday, but have endured a rocky form of late in the Premier League, having won just once in their last five outings.

Bournemouth on the contrary, are unbeaten in their previous three games after having started the season in stuttering fashion. They're firing on all cylinders down the sharp end, but defensive woes have clouded over Eddie Howe's side, who are yet to register a clean sheet this season.

They'll certainly not head to the Emirates with a pragmatic approach and will look to break a shaky Gunners backline on the counter and rely on the prolific boots of Josh King and Callum Wilson upfront.

Arsenal, expected to recall the likes of Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding, would hope their defensive problems get fixed. However, it's sure to be a tough ask against a pacy, creative Cherries outfit.

A tale of two strikers may write its unique story, as Wilson and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go head-to-head against each other. While Wilson is looking to score in five consecutive league games, the latter - simply unstoppable at the moment - could become the first Arsenal player to score as many as eight goals in the team's first eight league games since the great Dennis Bergkamp did so back in 1997-98.

Verdict

This fixture promises goals for sure, but it'll be interesting to see if Arsenal's reinvigorated backline weathers Bournemouth. The Cherries will score, and perhaps even snatch a point against the hosts in what may go down as an enthralling PL classic.

Predicted score: Arsenal 2-2 Bournemouth