Arsenal v Burnley: 3 players to look out for during the game | Premier League 2019/20

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal started their Premier League campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle United. Despite not being at their fluid best, the Gunners managed to secure all three points against the Magpies, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brilliant goal.

On the other hand, Burnley were rampant against Southampton on opening day and secured all three points with a 3-0 victory over the Saints.

Arsenal boast of an incredible record against Burnley in the Premier League. In the last 10 meetings between the club, the Gunners have won 9 games in a row against the Clarets, with 1 game ending up in a draw.

The Gunners will be hoping to continue their great run against Burnley when the two face each other on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides have players who can change the game for their teams, and we have picked 3 players to look out for when Arsenal face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

#3 Ashley Barnes

Burnley FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Ashley Barnes will be full of confidence going into the game at the Emirates Stadium after his brace on the opening day of the Premier League against Southampton.

The 29-year-old is more of an old-school centre-forward who likes to get into battles with the opposition centre-half's and will cause the Arsenal defenders all sorts of problems while he's on the pitch on Saturday.

He was on the scoresheet for Burnley when these two sides last faced each other at the Emirates Stadium back in December. However, the Clarets lost that game 3-1.

Despite bringing in David Luiz during the summer transfer window, Arsenal's defence still looks shaky and if Barnes can receive the ball in dangerous areas on the pitch, he could be the real difference-maker for Burnley.

#2 Nicolas Pepe

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal spent the majority of their transfer budget to sign Nicolas Pepe this summer as they believe he could add real firepower to their frontline.

The 24-year-old made his Arsenal debut off the bench against Newcastle United and looked decent during the 20 minutes he was on the pitch. The Ivorian is expected to make his full debut against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, and many Arsenal fans will be excited to see their record-signing in action.

Pepe enjoyed a stellar season with Lille in the Ligue 1 last season and will be hoping to carry his scintillating form to the Premier League.

Burnley left-back Erik Pieters will be expecting a tough battle on the pitch against the Ivorian and has to be on the top of his game on Saturday to stop him.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won the Golden Boot last season and would be hoping to repeat the same feat this season.

The 30-year-old opened his goalscoring account for the season against Newcastle United and will be pivotal to Arsenal's hopes of registering a victory against Burnley.

The Gabonese international boasts an incredible record against Burnley, scoring 6 goals in his last 3 games against the Clarets.

Sean Dyches' men will be wary of the threat the Gabonese striker possesses and Burnley need to stop him if they want to get anything out of the game.

Aubameyang is expected to be the most influential player on the pitch for Arsenal against Burnley and will change the game if given even the slightest opportunity.