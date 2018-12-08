×
Arsenal v Huddersfield: Match preview, predictions & kickoff information | Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
209   //    08 Dec 2018, 12:01 IST

Arsenal will be looking to add to their 20-game unbeaten streak
Arsenal will be looking to add to their 20-game unbeaten streak

Arsenal host relegation-threatened Huddersfield on Saturday as they aim to extend their unbeaten run to 21 games. After having seen off two top sides in Spurs and Manchester United, Unai Emery and co. will be looking to construct a run of successful games.

The Terriers, meanwhile, have endured a couple of positive results in recent weeks. Given the fact that they have lost eight of their last nine top-flight matches against the Gunners, Neil Wagner will know full well that a solitary point too, would do a world of good to their fight for survival.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the game.

Arsenal v Huddersfield: Kickoff information

Date: 8 December 2018

Time: 15:00 (local time), 20:30 (IST)

Venue: The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Huddersfield: Team news

Arsenal:

Having damaged his ACL, Rob Holding is ruled out for Arsenal. Granit Xhaka returns to the side after having served a one-match ban. Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey meanwhile, remain doubtful.

Nacho Monreal, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined.

Huddersfield:

Philip Billing and Steve Mounie are suspended, whereas Abdelhamid Sabiri is out due to a broken collarbone. Chris Lowe is expected to return to the side.

 Arsenal v Huddersfield: Probable line-ups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Torreira; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Huddersfield (4-4-2): Lossl; Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Hadergjonaj, Williams, Hogg, Mooy, Durm; Pritchard, Depoitre

Arsenal v Huddersfield: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Arsenal: D-W-W-W-D

Huddersfield: L-W-L-D-L

Arsenal v Huddersfield: Head-to-head

Arsenal wins: 35

Huddersfield wins: 16

Draws: 25

Arsenal v Huddersfield: Key players

Arsenal:

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 6 PL goals so far this season
Alexandre Lacazette has scored 6
PL
goals so far this season

Alexandre Lacazette has been scoring goals for fun whenever his side have required a contribution. He is expected to start this one, which only means he will work together with his partner-in-crime - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Huddersfield:

Aaron Mooy takes a corner
Aaron Mooy takes a corner

Aaron Mooy's brilliance on the ball coupled with his technical and creative skill will prove to be a force to reckon with.

Arsenal v Huddersfield: Prediction

It should be a plain sail for the hosts, especially due to the portrayal of their bench strength. They will score early and nullify most of the threat from the Terriers.

Predicted score: Arsenal 4-0 Huddersfield

