Arsenal v Manchester United: Match Preview, Kickoff Information, Form Guide and more | Premier League 2018-19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 501 // 09 Mar 2019, 12:22 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will be looking for their 10th consecutive away win of the season

The race for the top 4 of the English Premier League is on yet again as Manchester United travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

It has been a week of contradicting results in Europe for Arsenal and Manchester United, with the Red Devils getting an astonishing 3-1 victory over French giants Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday, while the Gunners faced a surprise defeat against Stade Rennais on Thursday.

The hosts had an impressive match against arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the weekend, and will be hoping to reproduce that form yet again as they look to leapfrog their opponents to fourth place in the table.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be looking for their 10th successive away win of the season at the Emirates, and will continue their push for third place in the table.

The first encounter between the sides in the league ended in a stalemate, with Manchester United twice coming from behind to level the score 2-2 at the Theatre of Dreams.

Kickoff Information

Date: 10th March 2019

Time: 17:30 (local time), 22:00 (IST)

Venue: Emirates, London

Referee: Jon Moss

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Arsenal: L-D-W-W-W

Manchester United: W-W-D-W-W

Head to Head

Arsenal: 82 wins

Manchester United: 99 wins

Draw: 48 draw

Key Players

Arsenal:

Aaron Ramsey

The Welshman will need to produce another masterful performance for the Gunners

The Welshman was in scintillating form against the Red Devils in their last encounter in the FA Cup. He was also at it again against Spurs in the weekend, and the Gunners will be looking for another masterful performance from the midfielder.

Manchester United:

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has been on fire in the last 3 matches

The big Belgian has been in red hot form ever since the injury crisis hit Manchester United. The striker has scored 6 goals in his last 3 matches, and will be looking to add more goals at the Emirates.

