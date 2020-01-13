Arsenal v Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Mikel Arteta will need to get his tactics right against Sheffield United.

Arsenal will host Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday. The Gunners failed to extend their winning streak after Crystal Palace held them to a 1-1 draw last weekend. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock before Jordan Ayew equalised for the Eagles in the second half of the game.

Meanwhile, the Blades have beaten West Ham United at home and are currently sixth in the Premier League table. 23-year-old Oli McBurnie scored the winner for his team and dropped the hammer on David Moyes' side.

Arsenal v Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Both sides have faced each other a total of 114 times across all competitions. The Gunners have won 48 of them while Sheffield United have had all three points in 40 of those games.

In the most recent meeting at Bramall Lane, Chris Wilder led his side to a 1-0 victory over the London club. Lys Mousset scored the only goal at the 30th minute of the match.

Arsenal form guide: D-W-W-L-D (in all competitions)

Sheffield United form guide: W-W-L-L-D (in all competitions)

Arsenal v Sheffield United Team News

Mikel Arteta will be without Aubameyang after the striker received a straight red for a challenge on Max Meyer. The 30-year-old will miss three games including the clash against Chelsea next week.

Furthermore, Lucas Torreira could also be on the sidelines after he was withdrawn from the game against Crystal Palace with a muscular injury.

Injuries: Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Lucas Torreira.

Doubts: Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos.

Suspensions: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Unlike the home team, Sheffield do not have any players in the treatment room or suspended for the game. This will allow them to keep to the same line-up which secured the victory against West Ham.

Injuries: None

Doubts: None

Suspensions: None

Arsenal v Sheffield United Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI: Bernd Leno; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac; Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal v Sheffield United Prediction

Arteta has called for the rest of the strikers to step up in the absence of Aubameyang. The club's captain is the top-scorer with 16 goals in all competitions while Gabriel Martinelli follows behind with eight goals.

Meanwhile, the Blades have an impressive defensive record and they have conceded only 21 goals this season. Sharing this record with Leicester City, only Liverpool have a better statistic than the two teams.

Against a resilient side, it is tough to envision Arsenal winning this match. Additionally, other forwards such as Lacazette and Pepe do not seem fully capable of filling in Aubameyang's shoes.

Verdict: Arsenal 0-1 Sheffield United

