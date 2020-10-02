Arsenal v Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Gunners chasing a return to winning ways in the league after losing 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night.

Arsenal were in the lead midway through the first half in that game, but goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota ensured the champions remained perfect at the start of the season.

Mikel Arteta was asked a series of questions about the final days of the transfer window at this morning's press conference



🗞 The boss on signings, sales, and the close of the window 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 2, 2020

Sheffield United are yet to score a league goal this season, but have only conceded four in three games. They were desperately unlucky to lose their last game against Leeds, as a late Patrick Bamford winner sunk the Blades in the Yorkshire derby.

Working hard at Shirecliffe. 💪 pic.twitter.com/fgJ3DTMn2Z — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 2, 2020

Arsenal v Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Arsenal have won 49 out of 116 games that they have played against Sheffield United in their history. The Blades have beaten the Gunners on 40 occasions, while these two sides have played 27 draws against each other,

Arsenal Premier League form guide: L-W-W

Sheffield United Premier League form guide: L-L-L

Arsenal v Sheffield United Team News

Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandra Lacazette will return to the starting line-up. Rob Holding is also expected to make way for Gabriel Magalhaes to partner David Luiz and Kieran Tierney in the back three.

Injured: Calum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi, Emile Smith Rowe, Sokratis Papasthatopoulos

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Lys Mousset has also been ruled out as he recovers following a surgery on his foot. John Egan returns from suspension, but fellow centre-back Jack O'Connell is unlikely to feature.

Injuries: Jack O'Connell, Lys Mousset

Suspensions: None

Arsenal v Sheffield United Predicted XIs

Arsenal (3-4-3): Bernd Leno; David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; George Baldock, Sander Berge, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens; Oliver Burke, Oliver McBurnie

Arsenal v Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield United have endured a torrid start to their season, and are just not getting enough goals to be winning Premier League games.

The uncertainty with the personnel in their defence has been a massive factor for the Blades' poor form as well.

For Arsenal, they will look to bounce back from the loss at Anfield on Monday night, to return to winning ways in the Premier League, and we predict that the Gunners will do just that.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United