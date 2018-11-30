×
Arsenal v Tottenham- 4 reasons why it promises to be an exciting clash | Premier League 2018/19.

James Alonge
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    30 Nov 2018, 23:11 IST

Arsenal v Tottenham
Arsenal v Tottenham

The much anticipated North London derby of the season is finally here. Both Arsenal and Tottenham are full of confidence going into Super Sunday derby day clashes.

Arsenal remain unbeaten in 18 games, while Spurs are also unbeaten since their 1-0 loss to champions Manchester City at Wembley. Tottenham recorded an impressive 1-0 win at the San Siro against Inter Milan in the champions league and are riding on a high.

Arsenal rested a host of first-team regulars for the trip to Ukraine to take on Vorskla Poltava and still recorded an impressive 3-0 away win, despite fielding about 7 youngsters in the first team.

So this contest promises to be an interesting tie. Let us take a look at some of the reasons why this game will be an exciting contest.

#1 The North London Derby Effect

Alexandre Lacazette missed a glorious opportunity late in the game level at White Hart Lane last season
Alexandre Lacazette missed a glorious opportunity late in the game level at White Hart Lane last season

The matches between both sides are always one to remember. The intense rivalry that exists between players of both fans and players alike always makes this fixture an interesting contest.

The bragging rights are also at stake when both clubs meet as one tries to claim supremacy over the other. It is always a feisty encounter. In fact, the last time this encounter ended goalless was on February 8, 2009, at White Hart Lane. So it is hardly an encounter that fails to produce goal(s).

The atmosphere from the fans either at the Emirates or at the home ground of Spurs provides the needed tonic for the players to step up their performance and give their fans something to cheer when the game is over.

#2 The point difference between both teams.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

This is the most likely significant factor going into this match and serves as inspiration for both teams. Arsenal currently lie 5th on the table with 27 points, just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and most importantly three points behind their arch-rivals Spurs who occupy the third position.

Interestingly, both teams both have a similar goal difference of plus 12 goals, although the Gunners have scored 28 goals in 13 matches compared to Spurs 23 goals.

This means that any kind of win for Arsenal, be it 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 e.t.c, will amount to Arsenal leapfrogging their rivals in third, although that position depends if Chelsea picks a win against Fulham in another London derby that will take place earlier in the day.

This is a huge motivation for both teams going into this encounter.

James Alonge
ANALYST
I am an unbiased and objective sports writer who looks at the drama, the intrigues and probables in the sporting world
