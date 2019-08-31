Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Aubameyang scored twice and assisted once the last time these sides met at the Emirates

The North London Derby is among the most fiercely contested games in the Premier League. Having been Arsenal's stomping ground for a long time, Tottenham have recently started to assert some dominance over their cross-town rivals in the league. Nonetheless, home advantage seems to have been a decisive factor in many of their past meetings.

Both sides are coming into this tie on the back of defeats, though, Arsenal's loss to Liverpool will sting less than Tottenham's toothless display against Newcastle.

September has historically been a good month for Arsenal and they seem set to have a good month with their strikeforce in Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Pepe starting to gel. With Dani Ceballos playing behind them, we could see some excellent interplay between them all.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs have been far from impressive so far. They seem devoid of creativity for the most part and need to get their free-flowing football back if they're to challenge this Arsenal side at home.

Kickoff Information

Date: 1 September 2019

Time: 9:00 PM

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Live Stream: HotStar

Form Guide (including friendlies)

Kane found the back of the net against Aston Villa but hasn't scored since

Arsenal: W-L-W-W-L

Tottenham: W-L-W-D-L

Head-to-head

Arsenal: 20

Tottenham: 12

Draw: 22

Key Players

Dani Ceballos

Arsenal's new signing is already a fan favourite

The import from Real Madrid is already being hailed as the "new Cazorla". Arsenal don't have a player like him among their ranks at the moment. Even though Mesut Ozil is returning from injury and perhaps would be the closest match for Ceballos, the Spaniard's energy in defence is something the German may lack.

If Arsenal do indeed start with Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Pepe, they will need some service in advanced areas to bring the best out of them. That's where Ceballos shines with both his ability to pick a pass and carry the ball forward.

Christian Eriksen

The Dane has played only 144 minutes of football for Tottenham in their three games this season. Seemingly, Pochettino feels that the playmaker is unsettled and is seeking a move away from Spurs, which could affect his performances.

Eriksen's time on the pitch suggests otherwise. He has brought about marked improvements every time he steps on the pitch for Tottenham. Whether the away side will be able to walk away with something from the Emirates, may rest in Pochettino's decision to play Eriksen, or not.

Key Match Facts

Arsenal have won only two of the last 10 meetings against Tottenham in the Premier League. However, those two wins for the Gunners came at the Emirates.

Tottenham have only won at the Emirates once in their last 26 visits (W1 D10 L15). That single win came in 2010.

Arsenal v Tottenham is joint top (with Everton v Newcastle) for the record of most penalties (18) scored in a Premier League fixture. Five of the last 14 goals scored between these two teams have been penalties.

