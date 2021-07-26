Arsenal view Premier League star as an alternative to Aaron Ramsdale - Reports

Arsenal are eager to sign a goalkeeper this summer to provide competition to Bernd Leno, and have identified West Brom shot-stopper Sam Johnstone as an ideal alternative for Aaron Ramsdale.

According to The Express, Arsenal were keen to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United this summer but were put off by the Blades' £40 million valuation of the former Bournemouth goalkeeper. The Gunners have seen two bids for Aaron Ramsdale rejected by Sheffield United this summer.

West Brom are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Sam Johnstone after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season. The Baggies have set a £12 million pricetag for the former Manchester United youth product.

Arsenal have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market this summer. The Gunners have completed the signings of left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica on a season-long loan and Belgian midfielder Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht for £18 million. Mikel Arteta's side are also close to completing a £50 million move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White.

The Gunners are keen to add a top-quality goal-keeper to their ranks this summer, as Mikel Arteta reportedly lacks faith in Bernd Leno after the German made a number of costly errors towards the end of last season.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has quickly become one of the most sought-after shotstoppers in England. The 28-year-old was one of the best players for the Baggies last season.

His performances earned him a call-up to the England national side last season. Johnstone was part of Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 this summer as well.

Johnstone has just one year remaining on his current contract with West Bromwich Albion, and can therefore be signed for a bargain price this summer.

Arsenal could target an attacking midfielder next

England v Romania - International Friendly

After potentially signing a goalkeeper, Arsenal's next target could well be an attacking midfielder. Goals and creativity from midfield is something the Gunners lacked last season, and Arteta will be keen to fill that void before the start of next season.

While Sam Johnstone would certainly be an asset at the Emirates, it will take a few additions to the attacking artillery for Arsenal to compete for the top four next season.

