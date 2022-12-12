Arsenal vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2022

Arsenal will square off against AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup at the Al-Maktoum Stadium on Tuesday (December 13).

The Gunners will be playing their second and final game in the Super Cup, a friendly tournament in which they are taking part alongside Liverpool, AC Milan, and Lyon.

Arsenal beat Lyon 3-1 on Thursday, thanks to goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah, and Fabio Vieira. The Gunners also beat Lyon 2-1 in the shootout in another gaem.

Milan, meanwhile, will be playing their first friendly of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They will face Liverpool on Friday and PSV on December 30t before resuming their Serie A campaign against Salernitana next month.

Arsenal vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times across competitions, with all meetings taking place in the knockout stages of UEFA competitions.

Arsenal have won four games to Milan's two, while two games have been drawn.

They will be meeting for the first time since the Gunners' 5-1 win in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Arsenal are leading the Premier League after 14 games, while Milan are second in Serie A after 15 games.

The Gunners have suffered just one defeat in their last six games, while Milan are undefeated in their last four.

Milan have seen over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games, while Arsenal have seen over 2.5 goals in just two of their last five.

Arsenal vs AC Milan Prediction

Arsenal looked sharp in their friendly against Lyon and will look to continue that form. More players have joined their squad, including Ben White and Thomas Partey, which is a welcome boost.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are playing their first game in almost a month, so they might be a bit rusty. They also do not have star players like Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao, so Milan might lack sharpness in front of the goal. Considering that, the Gunners could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan

Arsenal vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

