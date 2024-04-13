Arsenal vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side edged Lille to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Europa Conference League last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by Bayern Munich in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 87 out of the 202 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 70 victories.

Arsenal have won five of their last six matches at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-0 margin in November 2020.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin in December last year and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over Arsenal for only the third time in their history.

After a run of eight defeats in nine matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League, Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last nine such games in the competition.

Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 games in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Prediction

Arsenal are currently in the midst of an intriguing title race and seem to have peaked at the perfect time in the Premier League. The Gunners have an excellent squad at their disposal and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Aston Villa will be intent on working their way back into the top four and need a good run of results in the coming weeks. Arsenal in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes