Arsenal vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side defeated Everton by a narrow 1-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Gunners edged Tottenham Hotspur to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 88 out of the 204 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 71 victories.

Arsenal lost this exact fixture by a 2-0 scoreline in the Premier League last season and have not lost consecutive home games in the competition against Aston Villa since the 1993-94 season.

Aston Villa have won five of their last 10 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 46 such games preceding this run.

None of the last 18 matches played between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League have ended in draws.

After a run of only one defeat in 13 matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League, Aston Villa have lost their last two such games.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Prediction

Arsenal have been impressive in the Premier League so far and will need to work hard to catch up with Liverpool in the title race. Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard have been impressive this season and will need to step up to the plate on Saturday.

Aston Villa can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled the Gunners in the recent past. Arsenal are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

