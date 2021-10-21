Arsenal vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd October 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lock horns with a formidable Aston Villa outfit at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

Arsenal are in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have grown in stature since the start of the season. The Gunners are on a six-match unbeaten streak at the moment but did slump to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in their previous game.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend and cannot afford a similar result on Friday.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 83 out of 197 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 69 victories.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in each of his last three Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has an excellent record against Arsenal and has won three of his four Premier League matches against the Gunners.

Ollie Watkins scored three goals against Arsenal last season with only five shots on target in his two games.

Aston Villa have never won a Premier League game away from home on a Friday night and have only managed two draws and two defeats.

Aston Villa have won three consecutive Premier League games against Arsenal and will be looking for a fourth this weekend.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Prediction

Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks and will be intent on European qualification this season. The Gunners have excellent players in their ranks but cannot afford to underestimate their opponents this weekend.

Aston Villa can pack a punch on the day and have managed to trouble Arsenal in the recent past. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Tomorrow: #ARSAVL . 👊Dean Smith joined the media this morning ahead of our trip to the Emirates Stadium. 🗣️Updates to follow... Tomorrow: #ARSAVL. 👊Dean Smith joined the media this morning ahead of our trip to the Emirates Stadium. 🗣️Updates to follow... https://t.co/nmcBKuaWbu

Tip 3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Aston Villa to win by 2 goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi