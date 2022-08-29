Arsenal vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Aston Villa lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far. The Gunners showed plenty of grit in their 2-1 victory against Fulham in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 85 out of the 199 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 69 victories.

Arsenal have won eight of their last 11 games against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their three defeats during this run coming over a period seven months between 2020 and 2021.

Aston Villa have won four of their 13 Premier League games against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium - only Chelsea and Manchester City have a better away record against the Gunners in the competition.

Each of the last 10 games between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League has produced at least three goals.

Arsenal have suffered defeat in only one of their last eight Premier League games played on a Wednesday, with their previous defeat coming against Liverpool in March this year.

Aston Villa have won only one of their last 10 Premier League games played on a Wednesday and managed to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in such a game in 2021.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Prediction

Arsenal have been in excellent form so far and will look to maintain their flawless record in this edition of the Premier League. The likes of Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard have been impressive for the Gunners and will look to make their mark this week.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Everyone at Aston Villa is wishing the best to our former defender Nathan Baker, who has today retired from football on medical grounds. Everyone at Aston Villa is wishing the best to our former defender Nathan Baker, who has today retired from football on medical grounds. 💜 https://t.co/ByX6D0kA3Z

Aston Villa have struggled so far this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi