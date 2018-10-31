Arsenal vs Blackpool: Match preview, Arsenal team news | Carabao Cup 2018-19

James Alonge FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 457 // 31 Oct 2018, 19:28 IST

They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways

Arsenal welcome Blackpool to the Emirates in Wednesday's Carabao Cup game. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and progress to the quarter final stage of the competition.

However, the left-back situation in the team seems to be causing Unai Emery some selection headache ahead of the tie, most especially considering the fact that Arsenal has a very important game against Liverpool at the weekend.

The likes of Nacho Monreal as well as Sead Kolasinac have been out with injuries for a while, leaving Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichtsteiner to debut at left-back during this period, and this has affected the team both offensively and defensively.

In the latest team news on Arsenal.com, here is the injury situation at the club presently ahead of the Blackpool game.

Nacho Monreal

Minor right hamstring injury. Being assessed ahead of Blackpool (h) on Wednesday, October 31.

Sead Kolasinac

Minor right hamstring injury. Being assessed ahead of Blackpool on Wednesday, October 31.

Hector Bellerin

Right thigh injury. Misses Blackpool (h), being assessed ahead of Liverpool (h) on Saturday, November 3.

Mo Elneny

Right thigh injury. Expected to return to full training in two weeks.

Laurent Koscielny

Right Achilles tendon repair. Currently being integrated back into full training.

Dinos Mavropanos

Groin injury. Expected to return to full training in November.

With the foregoing in mind, there are still doubts about the availability of both left-backs for the game today. However, pictures emerging from a recent training session suggest that Sead Kolasinac may just have been given the all clear to play a part in today's game.

Sead Kolasinac returned to full first-team training

In other positive news, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also resumed training, and it looks more likely he may play some part in the game.

One way or another, one of Maitland-Niles or Kolasinac will be given a run-in during today's game, thereby building up fitness ahead of the crucial game on Saturday against Liverpool.