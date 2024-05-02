Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side eased past Brighton & Hove Albion by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Gunners edged Tottenham Hotspur to a crucial 3-2 victory in the North London derby in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an excellent historical record against Bournemouth and have won 12 out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's paltry one victory.

Arsenal have won all six of their matches at home against Bournemouth in the Premier League and have a perfect record with more home games played only against Stoke City in the competition.

Bournemouth have picked up only five points in their 13 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League and have never kept a clean sheet against the Gunners in the competition.

Arsenal have won 13 of their 15 matches in the Premier League in 2024 so far and have dropped points only against Aston Villa and Manchester City during this period.

Bournemouth have picked up 45 points in their last 26 matches in the Premier League - only the top four have a better record during this period.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction

Arsenal have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta and will need to maintain their incredible consistency to stay ahead in the title race. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard can make a difference on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Bournemouth can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes