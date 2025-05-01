Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Arsenal and Bournemouth will square off in a Premier League matchday 33 clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at The Emirates Stadium.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered to PSG at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie on Tuesday. Ousmane Dembele's early strike handed the advantage to the Parisians ahead of the second leg in France next week.

The Gunners will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them play out a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United. They went ahead through Antoine Semenyo's strike midway through the first half. His goal provider Evanilson was sent off with 20 minutes to go and this handed the impetus to United, who equalized through Rasmus Hojlund, who scored only his second goal in his last 28 games deep into injury time.

The stalemate saw the Cherries drop to 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 50 points from 34 games. Arsenal are second on 67 points.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have 13 wins from 17 head-to-head games. Bournemouth were victorious twice, while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Bournemouth claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 35 home games following a European game in midweek (24 wins).

Bournemouth are seeking a first-ever league double over the Gunners.

Arsenal have failed to win from leading positions on nine occasions this season, more than the last two combined.

Bournemouth have drawn five of the six games they have played in London this season (one loss).

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction

Arsenal will play the penultimate home game of their season hoping to end their three-game winless run in front of their fans. The most recent of those left them with a deficit on the continent, while the draw with Palace was the last weak kick of what was a tame title challenge. Mikel Arteta is likely to prioritize his side's trip to Paris next week and could rest a number of his key players.

Bournemouth, for their part, were in the hunt for UEFA Champions League football a few months ago. However, their current run of just one win in their last nine league games has left them playing catch-up in the race for the top eight.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More