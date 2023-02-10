Arsenal vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed Southampton by a 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far this season. The Gunners slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Arsenal vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal and Brentford are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 16 matches that have been played between the two teams.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin and will look to make Brentford the 47th team they have managed a league double against in the same season - more than any other team in the history of the competition.

Brentford have won only one of their eight away games against Arsenal in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 1938.

Arsenal have won their last seven London derby matches in the Premier League, with all seven games taking place this season.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the Premier League - only Newcastle United are on a longer such run in the competition at the moment.

Arsenal vs Brentford Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form this season and will need to make a statement after their defeat against Everton. The Gunners could open up a massive lead at the top of the league table this week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and are in impressive form at the moment. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

