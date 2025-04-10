Arsenal vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Arsenal vs Brentford Preview
Brentford are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Chelsea to an admirable 0-0 stalemate last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners stunned Real Madrid with a 3-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Arsenal vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 10 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's six victories.
- Arsenal have lost only one of their last 10 matches at home against Brentford in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in April 1938.
- After defeating Arsenal in their first-ever Premier League match by a 2-0 margin in 2021, Brentford have lost five of their last six such games in the competition.
- Arsenal have lost only one of their last 15 London Derbies in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against West Ham United in February this year.
- Arsenal have conceded only 12 goals in their last 18 Premier League games.
Arsenal vs Brentford Prediction
Arsenal have been exceptional in recent weeks and were at their best against Real Madrid in their previous game. With a crucial reverse fixture against the Spaniards set to take place next week, the Gunners may choose to rest some of their big names this week.
Brentford can pull off an upset on their day but have not been at their best this season. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brentford
Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes