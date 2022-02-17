Arsenal vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th February 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to come to terms with the pace of the top flight so far. The away side held Crystal Palace to an important 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to arrest their winless run in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The Gunners have improved under Mikel Arteta and edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous league game.

Arsenal vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have a surprisingly excellent record against Arsenal and have won six out of 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Gunners' four victories.

Arsenal are hosting Brentford in a league game for the first time since a 2-2 draw at home in 1946.

The previous meeting between the two teams at the Emirates Stadium took place in the EFL Cup in 2018 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Arsenal.

Only one of the last 24 English teams - Hull City - have won their first-ever Premier League away game against Arsenal in the top flight.

Brentford could become the first newly-promoted side to complete a league double over Arsenal since Blackburn Rovers achieved the feat over 29 years ago.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 32 homes games against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League, with their previous defeat in such a fixture coming against Newcastle United 11 years ago.

After suffering three defeats in their first three Premier League games of the season, Arsenal have staged a brilliant recovery with only Manchester City and Liverpool picking up more victories than the Gunners.

Arsenal vs Brentford Prediction

With West Ham and Tottenham dropping points over the past week, Arsenal will need to make the most of their games in hand. The Gunners are in impressive form at the moment and cannot afford to suffer an upset this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day but have managed only one point in their last 10 Premier League game. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Brentford

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Bukayo Saka to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Arsenal to score first: YES

