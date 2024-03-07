Arsenal vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an intriguing fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Brentford Preview

Arsenal are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been in exceptional form over the past month. The Gunners thrashed Sheffield United by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Chelsea to an admirable 2-2 draw last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Brentford and have won eight out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's six victories.

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Brentford in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in August 2021.

After a run of consecutive defeats in London derbies in the Premier League, Arsenal have won each of their last two such games in the competition and have scored 11 goals in the process.

Brentford have won only one of their last nine matches away from home against Arsenal in all competitions, with their only such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in a league game in 1938.

Arsenal have become the first Premier League team to score more than 30 goals in their first seven league games in a calendar year.

Arsenal vs Brentford Prediction

Arsenal have hit a purple patch this month and will need to make the most of their form to dominate the title race. The Gunners have kept pace with Manchester City and Liverpool this season and will look to enjoy another goalscoring spree on Saturday.

Brentford are up against a formidable opponent this weekend but can pull off an upset on their day. Arsenal are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Brentford

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Odegaard to score - Yes