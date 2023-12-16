Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

Arsenal are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. A first-half goal from attacker Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Belgian winger Yorbe Vertessen for PSV Eindhoven.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, beat Marseille 1-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. A late second-half goal from Brazilian forward Joao Pedro secured the win for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brighton & Hove Albion have won six games, lost six and drawn three.

Winger Bukayo Saka has managed 11 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Arsenal this season.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has managed six goal contributions in 13 league starts for Arsenal this season.

German midfielder Pascal Gross has managed eight goal contributions in 13 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Ivorian winger Simon Adingra has managed five goal contributions in 11 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Arsenal are currently 2nd in the league table, one point behind league leaders Liverpool. They are once again intricately involved in the Premier League title race, and will hope for better fortune than last season, where they finished 2nd after some top performances and leading the table for quite some time.

The usual suspects have performed well. Bukayo Saka continues to be the star of the club, while the likes of Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli continue to chip in with important moments. However, Arsenal's best player has arguably been Declan Rice; the 24-year old joined the club for nearly €117 million, and unlike so many big-money signings, has actually shown that he could be worth the fee.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, having won two of their last five league games. The Seagulls have endured a drop-off in results recently in the league, and will hope to get back to their usual ways soon.

Arsenal should be able to win here.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Arsenal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet- yes