Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2024

Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion will look to preserve their perfect starts to the new Premier League season as they lock horns at the Emirates on Saturday. The Gunners had some demons to slay to earn a victory over Aston Villa last weekend.

Unai Emery's men got the better of Arsenal twice last season but Mikel Arteta's men were more than up for the fight this time. Second-half goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey proved enough for the north London outfit as they maintained a 100% record in the opening two weeks of the new campaign.

Arsenal are only one of four sides to have picked up victories in the first two gameweeks of the new season. Their winning streak in the Premier League now extends to eight successive games. The last time they won nine on the trot in the league was 20 years ago.

Meanwhile, Brighton rode their luck to get a 2-1 win over Manchester United at the AMEX last Saturday. Former United man Danny Welbeck opened the scoring for the Seagulls before Amad Diallo pulled one back for Erik ten Hag's men.

United looked set to bag all three points in the last quarter of the 90 but for a freak offside scenario involving Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee.

Characteristically, Ten Hag's men suffered from a lapse of concentration in the game's dying embers and were punished for it by Joao Pedro, who scored the winning goal for his side in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

Fabian Hurzeler's men also beat Crawley Town in the second round of the EFL Cup in midweek and will fancy their chances on Saturday against a strong Arsenal side.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have lost three of their last four Premier League meetings with Arsenal.

Arsenal have lost three of their seven Premier League home games against Brighton.

Brighton were winless in their seven Premier League away matches against London sides in the 2023-24 season.

After picking up wins in the first two gameweeks, Arsenal are looking to win the first three games of a league campaign for the second time under Mikel Arteta.

Brighton have won their opening two Premier League matches three times in the last four seasons.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Both Arsenal and Brighton have started the season positively. But the Gunners have been the more convincing unit. Brighton could have quite easily lost against Manchester United if not for a broad stroke of luck.

Arsenal will also have home advantage on Saturday and should be able to pick up a comfortable win.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

