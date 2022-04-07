Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th April 2022

Arsenal are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in the league. Goals from French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ghanaian winger Jordan Ayew and star attacker Wilfried Zaha sealed the deal for Crystal Palace.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Dean Smith's Norwich City in their most recent game. The Seagulls registered 31 shots compared to Norwich City's six; despite the dominance, they were unable to find the net.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal have won five games.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won three games, with the other three ending in draws.

Arsenal have benefitted from the form of their young stars. Hale End academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have both scored nine league goals this season.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has impressed with his creative play. The 23-year old has scored five goals and provided three assists.

For Brighton & Hove Albion, French striker Neal Maupay has scored eight league goals. Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister has scored four goals and provided two assists.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Arsenal are 5th in the league. They are level on points with 4th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more. For quite some time, the Gunners looked set to play Champions League football next season, but the loss to Crystal Palace has raised doubts once again.

While Manchester United look unlikely to compete for the 4th spot, Arsenal must be worried about a resurgant Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte. Arsenal's lack of a prolific no.9 could be a major problem as the season winds down. Having said that, Arsenal fans have a lot to be happy about this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and have lost four of their last five league games. They enjoyed a good start to the season but have endured a poor run in recent times. Manager Graham Potter is one of the best young managers in the league, but the Seagulls' current form is a source of concern.

Like Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion could benefit with the presence of a goalscoring no.9.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Arsenal

Tip 2: goals over / under 2 goals- over 2 goals

Tip 3: Martin Odegaard to register an assist- Yes

