Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal will want to keep their Europa League hopes alive as they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on the final matchday of the Premier League.

Arsenal have had an underwhelming campaign, and currently sit in the 9th place in the Premier League table. They have amassed 58 points from 37 games, winning their last four fixtures in the league. The most recent came at the expense of Crystal Palace, as the Gunners ran out 3-1 winners at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Brighton are set to finish their season in the bottom half of the table. Graham Potter's team has 41 points from 37 matches, and their objective would be to end the campaign on a high note.

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-to-Head

Arsenal and the Seagulls have played seven games between them so far, with the former winning two of those. Brighton have won three matches, while two matches have ended in a draw.

The two sides last met at the American Express Community Stadium in late December 2020. Mikel Arteta's team nicked a 1-0 win, Alexandre Lacazette netting the solitary goal of the fixture in the 66th minute.

Arsenal form guide in the Premier League: W-W-W-W-L

Brighton and Hove Albion form guide in the Premier League: W-D-L-W-L

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal will be without the services of Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin, who still hasn't recovered from a lower leg injury he suffered in the win against Chelsea. There is doubt over David Luiz's involvement as he is recuperating from a hamstring problem.

Back-up goalkeeper Matt Ryan is ineligible to face his parent club.

Injured: Hector Bellerin

Doubtful: David Luiz

Suspended: None

Ineligible: Matt Ryan (on loan from Brighton)

Brighton

Forward Neil Maupay remains out with suspension. Danny Welbeck is expected to miss the game against his former club due to a hamstring issue.

Davy Propper, Joel Veltman, Solly March, Tariq Lamptey all remain sidelined due to injuries.

Injured: Danny Welbeck, Davy Propper, Joel Veltman, Solly March, Tariq Lamptey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Neil Maupay

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Callum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka; Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Brighton predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Dan Burns; Alexis MacAllister, Leandro Trossard; Andi Zeqiri

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Arsenal have a strong chance of finishing in seventh spot and the Gunners can be expected to come out all guns blazing on Sunday. Brighton have been impressive this season but their wastefulness in front of goal has led to them dropping crucial points in multiple games.

Arsenal should not have much trouble collecting all three points at home.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton