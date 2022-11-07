Arsenal vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November, 2022

Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League, two points ahead of Manchester City in second. Mikel Arteta's side have been in strong form of late, having won their last three games on the trot across all competitions. They will look to extend that streak with a win against Brighton on Wednesday.

Brighton, on the other hand, are currently 6th in the Premier League, five points off the top four. Roberto De Zerbi's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having only won two of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Arsenal @Arsenal



The perfect end to the week



Highlights | Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal 🍿 Watch it all again...The perfect end to the weekHighlights | Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal 🍿 Watch it all again...😍 The perfect end to the week📺 Highlights | Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal https://t.co/QDlSRyVQmH

Both sides will be looking to advance to the next stage of the competition and that should make for an exciting contest.

Arsenal vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Brighton came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu were enough to secure the win on the night, with Martin Odegaard getting on the scoresheet for Arsenal.

Arsenal have the joint best defense and the second best attack in the Premier League, having only conceded 11 goals and having scored 31 goals in their 13 games so far this season.

Brighton are tied for the 7th best defense in the Premier League, having only conceded 17 goals in their 13 games so far this season.

Arsenal vs Brighton Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is a doubt, while Emile Smith Rowe is unavailable for Arsenal due to injury. Meanwhile, Brighton will be without Jakub Moder for the game.

It's hard to see Arsenal losing this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Arsenal will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

Arsenal vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Arsenal have the best defense in the Premier League this season)

Tip 3 - Gabriel Martinelli to score/assist (The forward has five goals and two assists in 13 league matches so far this season)

Poll : 0 votes