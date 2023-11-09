Arsenal vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Burnley Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Gunners eased past Sevilla by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Arsenal vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 55 out of the 113 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 34 victories.

After a run of 10 victories in their first 11 matches against Burnley in the Premier League, Arsenal have won only one of their last five such games in the competition.

After a run of nine consecutive defeats away from home against Arsenal in all competitions between 1975 and 2019, Burnley are unbeaten in their last two such games against the Gunners.

Burnley have scored only eight goals in their 16 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League and have never scored more than one goal in a single game.

Burnley have picked up each of their eight points in the Premier League so far this season away from home.

Arsenal vs Burnley Prediction

Arsenal have an excellent squad at their disposal but have not been at their inspirational best over the past month. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have shown marked improvement under Mikel Arteta and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Burnley have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and have a point to prove in this fixture. Arsenal are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Burnley

Arsenal vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes