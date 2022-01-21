Arsenal vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd January 2022

Arsenal host Burnley at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, looking to get over their Carabao Cup heartbreak.

The Gunners saw their ambition to reach the cup finals dashed after Liverpool won 2-0 in the second leg on Thursday.

A brace from Diogo Jota was enough to drive Mikel Arteta's side out. The Londoners had the home advantage in the match and even held the Reds in 0-0 draw at Anfield last week.

It was their second cup exit in nearly two weeks with the north London side also bowing out of the FA Cup third round after a shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

With a league defeat to Manchester City to boot at the start of the year, Arsenal are winless in 2022 so far in four matches, while failing to score in each of their last three.

They will be eager to return to winning ways against a side that's languishing at the bottom of the league standings.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Arsenal’s January highlights:



🤩 Had a decent half against Man City

Helped save a Forest

🥳 Beat Liverpool 0-0 with 10 men

Bottled playing Tottenham by postponing the North London derby

🥶 Released two shirts



What a start to 2022 for the Gunners Arsenal’s January highlights:🤩 Had a decent half against Man CityHelped save a Forest🥳 Beat Liverpool 0-0 with 10 menBottled playing Tottenham by postponing the North London derby🥶 Released two shirtsWhat a start to 2022 for the Gunners 🔴 Arsenal’s January highlights:🤩 Had a decent half against Man City🌲 Helped save a Forest🥳 Beat Liverpool 0-0 with 10 men🍼 Bottled playing Tottenham by postponing the North London derby🥶 Released two shirtsWhat a start to 2022 for the Gunners 🔥 https://t.co/LttUYU0aXz

With just one win in the campaign so far, Burnley have endured a torrid run this season.

They have collected only 11 points from 17 games and look set to go down into the Championship after six years in the top-flight.

Yet Sean Dyche has somehow managed to remain in the job, avoiding the sack.

Arsenal vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 previous clashes between the sides, with the north Londoners winning 55 times against Burnley.

The Clarets have beaten the Gunners only 34 times in history, although their last triumph came as recently as December 2020 in a stunning 1-0 Emirates win.

They haven't beaten Arsenal consecutively away from home since 1960.

Arteta's side pulled off a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor when the sides met in September for the reverse fixture.

Arsenal vs Burnley Prediction

Following a spell of improvement, the Gunners have seemed shaky again lately, although they've mainly played against top sides.

Squawka Football @Squawka



DWWWDDWWDDDWWWDWWWWDWWWWDWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWDDL



A Sean Dyce masterclass. ON THIS DAY: In 2021, Burnley became the first side to beat Liverpool at Anfield in SIXTY NINE Premier League games.DWWWDDWWDDDWWWDWWWWDWWWWDWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWDDLA Sean Dyce masterclass. ON THIS DAY: In 2021, Burnley became the first side to beat Liverpool at Anfield in SIXTY NINE Premier League games.DWWWDDWWDDDWWWDWWWWDWWWWDWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWDDLA Sean Dyce masterclass. 😀 https://t.co/ZP8bi1QEp7

Burnley will be hoping to pounce on their vulnerability and cause another huge upset, but Arteta's side have enough in the tank to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Burnley

Arsenal vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5 (None of their last four encounters have produced more than two goals)

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Peter P