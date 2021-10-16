Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th October 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lock horns with Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are in 14th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Eagles held Leicester City to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch against a formidable opponent this weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have overcome their early slump and have shown improvement over the past month. The Gunners were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month and will need to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 29 out of 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's paltry five victories.

Crystal Palace have managed to trouble Arsenal in recent months, however, with the Eagles unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira enjoyed a legendary spell with Arsenal during his playing days and has made 279 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has the best goals-conceded-per-minute ratio in the Premier League this season, with only only goal conceded every 360 minutes.

No team in the Premier League has conceded more goals in the first half than Arsenal this season, with the Gunners failing to defend their goal on a total of six occasions before half-time.

Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium and have been a resurgent force in recent weeks.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks and will be intent on European qualification this season. The Gunners have excellent players in their ranks but cannot afford to underestimate their opponents this weekend.

Crystal Palace have been impressive in the Premier League and are perfectly capable of punching above their weight. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Crystal Palace to win by 2 goals

