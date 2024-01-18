Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Everton in the FA Cup this week and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Gunners slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record and have won 32 out of the 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's six victories.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League between 2018 and 2022, Arsenal have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 12 matches away from home against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-2 margin in 2019.

Crystal Palace have picked up only six points from London derbies in the Premier League so far this season - the least of any team from the city in the competition.

Arsenal have lost their last two London derbies in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 25 such games preceding this run.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Arsenal have experienced regular stutters in recent weeks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Crystal Palace have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes