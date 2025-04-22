Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2025

Arsenal could manage to keep Liverpool's champagne on ice for a little bit longer if they can beat Crystal Palace in a Premier League London derby on Wednesday.

Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the table with just five games remaining in the season but it's not yet "mathematically" impossible for Arsenal to beat them to the title.

The Gunners fired four without reply past a hapless Ipswich Town last Sunday to delay Liverpool's title celebrations thanks to a Leandro Trossard double and goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Impressively, the Gunners showed no patent signs of fatigue despite dispatching Real Madrid from the Champions League with two dominant performances across the two legs of the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth met at Selhurst Park at the weekend and at the end of a heated contest where tempers flared rather swiftly, the two teams parted ways sharing the spoils.

Palace defender Chris Richard was sent off in what was an otherwise professional performance from the Eagles.

Despite that inconvenience, however, it was a positive result for Olive Glasner who watched his side concede 10 goals combined in their previous two outings against Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Palace are now likely to be focused on their FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa this weekend. Despite having been beaten the Gunners in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park, they won't shy away from taking quite a few swings when they take to the Emirates on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Gunners have been victorious in their last five Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.

Between 2019 and 2021, Palace went unbeaten in four Premier League away matches against Arsenal. Since then, they have lost their two visits to the Emirates by a combined scoreline of 9-1.

Arsenal have suffered just three losses in their last 36 home Premier League matches. However, two of those three have been in London derbies, losing twice to West Ham United.

Crystal Palace have won three London derbies in the league this season. They last won more (five) in a single English top-flight campaign in 1990-91.

Arsenal are undefeated in their last 42 home games in the Premier League when they've scored first.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Mikel Arteta is likely to shuffle his pack here and his Palace counterpart Glasner is expected to follow suit. Both teams got bigger fish to fry in other cup competitions. With the subordinates filling in, Arsenal should be able to get the better of Palace at the Emirates on Wednesday as per usual.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

