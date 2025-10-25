Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview
Crystal Palace are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Gunners eased past Atletico Madrid by a 4-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 35 out of 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's six victories.
- Arsenal have won each of their last four matches in all competitions without conceding a single goal and have scored a total of nine goals in these games.
- Arsenal have conceded only one goal in their last six matches in all competitions, with their only such result during this period coming in a 2-1 victory against Newcastle United last month.
- Crystal Palace are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-0 margin against Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa Conference League last month.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Arsenal have a formidable squad at their disposal and have thrived under Mikel Arteta so far this season. Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace in his previous game and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Crystal Palace have not been at their best this season and will be up against a powerful opponent on Sunday. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes