Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday (March 19), looking to recover from their European heartbreak. The Gunners were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Sporting CP, who prevailed 5-3 on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals.

Having drawn the first leg 2-2 in Lisbon, the sides played out another draw. Granit Xhaka's first-half opener for Arsenal was cancelled out by Pedro Goncalves after the hour mark.

There was no separating the two teams in extra time as penalties beckoned, where Gabriel Martinelli missed the decisive kick for Mikel Arteta's side, sending Sporting through.

It was a real shocker, considering how good Arsenal have been this season while emerging as one of the leading contenders for the Europa League. On the league front, though, things are looking good for the Gunners, sitting five points clear of holders Manchester City at the top and winning their last five top-flight games.

Palace, meanwhile, are down in 12th position, having accrued only 27 points from as many games. They have won just six games all season, the last of which came on New Year's eve.

The Eagles are winless in 2023 and are coming off three defeats from as many league games without scoring.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 previous clashes, with Arsenal winning 30 and losing just six times.

Their last seven clashes between Arsenal and Palace have seen four draws.

Having beaten Palace 2-0 earlier this season, Arsenal will look to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Palace have avoided defeat in their last four Premier League games at Arsenal, drawing the last three.

Arsenal have won eight of their nine London derbies in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Palace could feel confident of avoided defeat at the Emirates, having not done so on their last four visits, but Arsenal are flying high in the league right now. Barring another stunner like in Europe in midweek, the Gunners should comfortably prevail.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

