Arsenal vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Arsenal take on another opponent in their pre-season tour as they lock horns with Premier League rivals Everton on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Arsenal vs Everton Preview

Everton finished in 16th place in the Premier League standings last season and have endured a difficult year so far. The Toffees suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of the Gunners in their previous game and have a mountain to climb ahead of the new season.

Arsenal have missed out on UEFA Champions League yet again this year but have made progress with their transition. The Gunners are assembling an impressive squad under Mikel Arteta and have plenty of work to do on their pre-season tour.

Arsenal vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Everton and have won 109 out of the 219 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 64 victories.

Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus scored 13 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for his former club Manchester City and could make his debut for the Gunners this week.

Everton have plenty of work to do on their defensive line and have conceded 10 goals in their last three matches in all competitions.

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season, scoring 61 goals and conceding 48 goals from their 38 matches over the course of the season.

Everton escaped relegation by a narrow margin of four points last season and will need to work hard to restore their status as a formidable foe in the Premier League.

Everton won only 11 of their 38 Premier League matches last season - 14 teams fared better than the Toffees in this regard.

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction

Arsenal have made progress with their plans in the transfer market and will be intent on reclaiming their place in the top four next season. The Gunners have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta and have assembled an impressive squad this year.

Everton are in a difficult place at the moment and face an uphill battle ahead of them next season. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Everton

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

