Arsenal vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2023

Arsenal are set to play Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in the English Premier League.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the league. A goal from Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli secured the win for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Everton, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the league. Second-half goals from attacker Ollie Watkins and Argentine winger Emiliano Buendia sealed the deal for Aston Villa.

Arsenal vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal have won 16 games, lost seven and drawn seven.

Forward Bukayo Saka has 17 goal contributions in 24 league starts for Arsenal this season.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has 14 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Arsenal.

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi has six assists in the league in 24 starts for Everton.

Winger Dwight McNeil has four goal contributions in 14 league starts for Everton.

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction

Arsenal are top of the league table, two points ahead of 2nd-placed Manchester City who have played a game more. Arsenal fans are dreaming of the league title, and the club's performances have been worthy of one so far. However, it remains to be seen whether the club can finish the job they started.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 95 touches (most)

◉ 68 passes complete (most)

◉ 10x possession won (most)

◉ 3 tackles made (most)

◎ 7 duels won

◎ 1 interception

◎ 1 foul won



Controlled the midfield. ‍ Jorginho's game by numbers vs Leicester:◉ 95 touches (most)◉ 68 passes complete (most)◉ 10x possession won (most)◉ 3 tackles made (most)◎ 7 duels won◎ 1 interception◎ 1 foul wonControlled the midfield. Jorginho's game by numbers vs Leicester:◉ 95 touches (most)◉ 68 passes complete (most)◉ 10x possession won (most)◉ 3 tackles made (most)◎ 7 duels won◎ 1 interception◎ 1 foul wonControlled the midfield. 👨‍✈️ https://t.co/I7HSrbXxvg

Leading the charge has been Hale End academy graduate Bukayo Saka. Saka is one of the best players in the Premier League right now, and the same statement can be applied for Martin Odegaard as well. Odegaard and Saka's performances in attack have been pivotal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



It’s not signed yet but it will get done — understand new deal will be until June 2028.



Saka only, always wanted to stay.



First call: Arsenal have reached verbal agreement to extend Bukayo Saka contract — new long term deal always been a priorityIt’s not signed yet but it will get done — understand new deal will be until June 2028.Saka only, always wanted to stay.First call: @SamiMokbel81_DM Arsenal have reached verbal agreement to extend Bukayo Saka contract — new long term deal always been a priority 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCIt’s not signed yet but it will get done — understand new deal will be until June 2028.Saka only, always wanted to stay.First call: @SamiMokbel81_DM. https://t.co/Sk59Rs1FM0

Everton, on the other hand, are 18th in the league table, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds United. Appointing Sean Dyche as manager was a smart choice; Dyche's ability to extract the best from available players has been well-documented, and it can be argued that he is the best man Everton could have appointed.

They have won two of their last four league games, and are slowly climbing up the league table. However, each and every result from now on will be crucial for Everton as they seek to avoid relegation and ensure Premier League survival.

Arsenal will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Arsenal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet- Yes

